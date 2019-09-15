Economy Interest rate law seen blocking bid to cut fiscal deficit

Central Bank of Kenya building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Controls on loan interest rates may stand in the way of the Treasury’s plan to cut budget deficits by nearly a third this financial year ending June, 2020, compared with a year earlier, economists at Standard Chartered Bank have said.

The Treasury has in this financial year’s budget set a goal of slashing fiscal deficit to 5.6 percent of her gross domestic product (GDP) from 7.7 percent in the year ended June, 2019, and further to 4.8 percent in the year that follows.

That depends on a series of budget cuts on non-essential items such as travel allowances and entertainment which acting Treasury secretary Ukur Yatani said last Thursday will be “brutal” in implementing.

Economists, however, say fiscal consolidation works well when budget cuts are supported by enhanced revenue, especially tax receipts which they claim have been partly hurt by reduced credit flows in recent years due to September 2016 legal interest rate caps.

“Credit growth has been weak for so long … and weak private sector momentum also feeds into weak tax revenue and complicates the stance in term of being able to reduce government projects deficit,” Razia Khan, StanChart’s chief economist for Africa and Middle East, said during the bank’s Africa Economic Outlook summit in Nairobi. Ordinary revenue – comprised of taxes and non-tax streams such as levies, fines, rent of buildings and forfeitures – have fallen short of government goal by wider margins in recent years.

advertisement

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), for example, underperformed the Sh1.81 trillion initial target in core revenue by Sh229.94 billion, after collecting Sh1.58 trillion.

The Treasury has in the Finance Bill 2019, set to be debated this month, proposed to repeal rate capping law after a similar move failed last year.

The High Court in March declared unconstitutional section 33B of the Banking Act, which introduced ceilings on interest rates, but suspended the enforcement of the ruling for 12 months to give Parliament time to amend the law.