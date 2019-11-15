Economy Irish companies ink Sh4.8 billion deals in Nairobi

The Irish government announced a Sh112m grant for dairy production. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A delegation of Irish investors opened their two-day trade mission in Nairobi with more than 40 companies inking investment deals worth Sh4.8 billion with their Kenyan counterparts

Led by the Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, they said the deals in education, construction and financial technology, would boost their presence in Kenya.

Mrs Humphreys said Kenya, being one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, presented great partnership opportunities.

“Irish companies are known the world over as being innovative and trusted partners and we hope to bring this ‘Irish Advantage’ to Kenya, seeing more Irish companies invest, grow and partner here,” she said.

On Thursday, Irish engineering firm Designer Group announced the opening of new offices in Nairobi and Kampala, which will handle upcoming projects of up to Sh4.4 billion within the region.

advertisement

“The deal will see the firm engage local supply chain in knowledge transfer and upskilling over the coming 12 months,” the officials said.

The office, the firm said, will also assist a number of East African companies to engineer, procure and construct projects ranging from utility, infrastructure, industrial and sustainable energy.

Online payment platform PiPiT announced an investment of Sh224.5 million in digital payment platform Cellulant as well as in Takawal, a Kenyan bank.

The partnership will enable Takawal customers and Cellulant users to send money home and pay bills.

Animal husbandry inputs supplier Nutribio has announced a Sh145.9 million annual manufacturing partnership with Norbrook East Africa in the next three years.

Anam Technologies has expanded into Kenya by opening a new African headquarters in Kenya while Social Media and Oracle have signed an agreement to offer digital skills training.

Trinity College Dublin signed a partnership agreement with the International Livestock Research Institute in Kenya.