Economy KRA sends Customs boss Kevin Safari home, picks Pamela Ahago in acting role

KRA Customs and Border Control Commissioner Kevin Safari who has been sent on compulsory leave over alleged abuse of office. He has been replaced with Mrs Pamela Ahago in acting capacity. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has appointed Pamela Ahago as the acting commissioner for Customs and Border Control (C&BC) to replace Kevin Safari, who has been sent on compulsory leave over alleged abuse of office.



KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu appointed Ms Ahago, who has been serving as deputy commissioner for policy and international affairs since July 2019, in acting capacity for the next three months.



Ms Ahago joined KRA in July 1996 as collector 1 in then Customs and Excise Department and undertook various tasks until July 2002 when she was promoted to the rank of an assistant commissioner.



WORK EXPERIENCE



She worked in different divisions as a senior assistant commissioner and in July 2015, she was appointed as the acting chief manager and confirmed for the position two years later.



In July 2019, Ms Ahago was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner.



"Ms Ahago is a trained negotiator with experience in regional and international negotiations. She has represented KRA in regional and international negotiations on trade and some of the trade agreements she has negotiated include Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)," said Mr Mburu.



An expert in trade rules of origin, Ms Ahago has served as head of of Regional Intelligence Liaison Office for Eastern and Southern Africa for World Customs Organisations, and participated in setting up of regional blocs - the East Africa Community (EAC) and the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa).



CHARGES

She replaces Mr Safari, who was charged alongside former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku, with abuse of office a month ago. In March this year, they were released after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji declined to approve the charges against them.



The two had been arrested but when they were presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, there was no prosecutor in court. Only lawyers and an officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were present.

