Economy Late Tamarind CEO’s kin sue Boeing for fatal crash

The late Tamarind Group CEO Jonathan Seex. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The family of late Tamarind Group CEO Jonathan Seex will file a case against Boeing following the Ethiopian Airline’s crash that claimed his life.

Through US-based aviation law and personal injury firm, Husain Law & Associates, the family accuses Boeing of placing profits over passengers’ safety, leading to the March 10 accident that claimed 157 lives.

The family argues that Boeing failed to properly inform pilots about the dangers and risks in the Max 8’s flight control system and angle of attack, leaving pilots without knowledge or ability to restore manual control and prevent a crash.

Born in Mombasa, Mr Seex largely grew up abroad studying and working in the hotel and hospitality sector before returning to Kenya and joining Tamarind Group as director of business development in 2007.

The group operates several high-end hotels in Kenya, including Tamarind Tree Hotel in Nairobi and Mombasa, The Carnivore, Tamambo Village Market and Tamambo Karen Bixen Coffee Garden.

Husain Law has filed the suit in conjunction with Nairobi-based Lesinko Njoroge & Gathogo Advocates and Kabau & Associates Advocates.

“Once again corporate greed has placed profits over safety with tragic consequences for the public. We have learnt that Boeing relied on a single sensor that had been previously flagged in over 200 incident reports submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” said attorney Nomaan Husain.

The suit will be the second to be filed by Husain Law against Boeing on behalf of a Kenyan family. It comes a day after FAA convened a multi-agency advisory board to review Boeing’s proposed software fix on the grounded planes.

Mr Husain says he wants these lawsuits to obtain answers for grieving clients and hold Boeing into account for the tragedy.

In March, he said he wants the US jury to hear all the evidence then decide how much to award for compensation and to punish Boeing.

The suits pile pressure on Boeing Corporation whose CEO Dennis Muilenburg said early April this was a “heart-wrenching time in my career.”

The 737 MAX fleet was grounded worldwide in mid-March after the Ethiopian crash brought death toll from this model to 346.