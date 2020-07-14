advertisement
JOHN MUTUA
By JOHN MUTUA
More by this Author

Summary

    • A parliamentary committee has approved President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee for Auditor-General, paving the way for lawmakers to endorse her appointment to the office that has been vacant for nearly 10 months.
    • The National Assembly committee on Finance and National Planning will Wednesday afternoon table a report recommending the appointment of Nancy Kabui Gathungu.
    • MPs who are currently on a short recess will today hold a special sitting convened by speaker Justin Muturi to consider the President’s nominee.
advertisement
advertisement
Economy

Lawmakers reconvene to vote on Auditor-General appointment

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:36
By JOHN MUTUA
Ms Janet Kabui Gathungu
Ms Janet Kabui Gathungu, the Auditor-General nominee. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

A parliamentary committee has approved President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee for Auditor-General, paving the way for lawmakers to endorse her appointment to the office that has been vacant for nearly 10 months.

The National Assembly committee on Finance and National Planning will this afternoon table a report recommending the appointment of Nancy Kabui Gathungu.

MPs who are currently on a short recess will today hold a special sitting convened by speaker Justin Muturi to consider the President’s nominee.

Ms Gathungu, currently the Director of Quality Assurance at the Auditor-General office, will take over from Edward Ouko, an accountant appointed in 2011.

Her approval will now hand budget oversight role to women given that Margaret Nyakang’o replaced Agnes Odhiambo as controller of budget last December.

Also Read

advertisement

“I will table the motion for her approval before the House tomorrow (this afternoon),” Vice-chair of the committee and MP for Roysambu Ndirangu Waihenya said yesterday.

Mr Muturi will then forward Ms Gathungu’s name to the president for appointment on a non-renewable eight-year term.

Kenya has been without a substantive Auditor-General after Mr Ouko retired in August last year.

advertisement

In the Headlines