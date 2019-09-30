Economy MPs seek governor’s arrest for Senate snub

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has directed Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to immediately arrest and present Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua before one of its committees after snubbing House summons issued last week.

The Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) chairman invoked section 19(3) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act to demand the arrest of Dr Mutua.

Dr Mutua will be the second governor to face possible arrest for snubbing House summonses after Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya.

“We have concluded that accountability by governors is not a favour but it is a duty. When you choose to be governor, you must account for money that Parliament has been allocated to you.

“We have therefore decided that pursuant to section 19(3) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, we order for the arrest of Dr Mutua,” CPAIC chairman Moses Kajwang said after the governor failed to appear before the committee on grounds that he is out of the country.

Mr Kajwang ruled that Dr Mutua should be arrested and presented before the committee to respond to audit queries raised by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko.

“Where a witness summoned does not appear, or appears but fails to satisfy the relevant House of Parliament or committee, Parliament or its committee may order the arrest of a person who fails to honour summons,” the Act states.

Dr Mutua is wanted to clear the audit for Machakos County government books of accounts for the 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 financial years.

The Senate committee was expected to travel to Machakos to meet with Dr Mutua over the Auditor- General’s findings.

He wrote to the committee stating that he would be out of the country but the committee rejected his letter.