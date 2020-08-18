Economy Mungatana’s prayer in military tender case

Former assistant minister Danson Mungatana. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former assistant minister Danson Mungatana and his co-accused in the fake military supply tender Paul Collins Waweru are seeking an out-of-court settlement.

They are facing 15 criminal counts but have applied to settle the matter through alternative dispute resolution.

Through lawyers Lynn Ngugi and Peter Wena, the accused told Kibera chief Magistrate Abdulkadir Lorot that their plea-taking should be delayed to allow them pursue a reconciliation with the victims of the fraud.

“Justice is not only about convictions and sentencing of the accused. The Constitution enjoins court to other methods of reconciliation,” said Ms Ngugi.

Should the application be allowed, the victims will be refunded Sh1.96 million that they gave to the accused persons on diverse dates between July 13 and August 11 this year.

According to the charge sheet, they obtained the money from Ann Wairimu Thumi and Cynthia Muthoni Kamau with intent to defraud.

They obtained Sh930,000 from Ms Kamau by falsifying Local Purchase Orders and letters of acknowledgement for expression of interest for supply of dry food stuff in favour of Beni Trading Company.