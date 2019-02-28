Economy NTSA extends speed governors deadline

NTSA director-general Francis Meja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators have three more months to fit their vehicles with speed governors that relay data in real-time to a database at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in a move aimed at taming road accidents.

The NTSA and the Kenya Bureau of Standards said Thursday in a statement they had extended the deadline for PSVs to fit their vehicles with speed governors to June 1, citing challenges in implementation.

The regulator had last November given PSV operators up to March 1 to fit their vehicles with speed governors to as part of efforts to reduce accidents.

The new rules come days after the transport regulator revoked the licence of Green Line Bus Company that killed nine people on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway recently.