Economy Nandi steps up push to approve tea estates lease renewal

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has stepped up his bid to have a say on acres of land owned by multinational tea estates saying new leases would not be issued without the county’s approval.

Mr Sang, a first time governor, is one of county chiefs who campaigned on the platform of seizing huge tracts of land under tea estates and returning them to the communities. He has apparently softened his stand.

“The National Land Commission has issued key rulings, which favour Nandi County government on historical land injustices in which the local community suffered after they were evicted to give room for multinational tea companies,” he told the Nandi County Assembly last week.

The county hosted NLC officials last year during which residents recounted how they lost their land to tea estates.