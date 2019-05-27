Nema invites public views on bypass dualling plan

Economy
Nema invites public views on bypass dualling planMonday, May 27, 2019 20:43
Expansion of the Eastern and Northern bypass roads moved a notch higher, with the environmental agency inviting comments on the soon-to-be done dualling project.
In a public notice, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) said Kenyans have until June 24 to submit their views on the planned expansion of the two ring roads measuring 52 kilometres constructed at a cost of Sh9.25 billion.
“Nema has received an environmental impact assessment study report on the proposed dualling that will see the two roads with two lanes each increased to four lanes,” it said.
Nema said the two roads will also have service lanes, new roads done in highly developed locations, overpasses and underpasses constructed as well as footbridges and paths done along the roads.
The notice said matatu bus stages will also be provided, thereby helping ease traffic congestion that has become a perennial headache on the two roads.
The project, being implemented by Kenya Urban Roads Authority starts at City Cabanas through Ruai towards Ruiru passing over Thika Super Highway to Ruaka where it joins the Northern bypass.
