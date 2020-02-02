Economy Nepotism in public jobs hurts growth, says DPP

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A multi-sectoral forum discussing inequality in Kenya is pushing for a joint action platform to fight corruption that it says fuels inequality in Kenya.

At a Ford Foundation-sponsored conference in Nairobi, participants said fighting graft should be a priority if distribution of public resources, State appointments, vetting of public officers and delivery of services were to be impactful.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji singled out graft as a major impediment to equality, saying nepotism in public appointments and skewed funding of public projects led to uneven distribution of national development.

“For instance, one public officer bulldozed funding for five dam projects to their village to benefit their tribesmen and to enrich themselves knowing too well some of the rivers tapped could not realise the expected returns.

“This is sheer exclusion of more deserving areas. It is an outright case of selfish interests taking precedence to public interests,” he said.

Ford Foundation East Africa regional director Maurice Makoloo announced a Sh2.5 billion fund to activate various programmes to aid the fight against graft.