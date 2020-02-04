Economy No swift evacuation for 85 from virus-hit China

Passengers wearing protective facemasks to help stop the spread of a deadly SARS-like virus arrive at Beijing railway station in on January 24, 2020. China has shut down public transport in 13 cities in an unprecedented quarantine effort. PHOTO | AFP

The government has dashed hopes of immediate evacuation of 85 Kenyan students from the coronavirus-hit region in China citing restricted entry and exit rules.

Officials from the Ministry of Health, Tuesday told Parliament that the repatriation of the students from Wuhan will only occur after the lockdown is over.

Chinese authorities last week expanded the quarantine of people and spaces to universities across China in efforts to combat spread of the disease.

“Following the guidance of the taskforce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is evaluating the repatriation of students in Wuhan when the lockdown is over,” Health chief administrative officer Mercy Mwangangi told the National Assembly Committee on Health Tuesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki formed the national taskforce to advise the government on measures to take with regards to coronavirus.

The delayed repatriation of Kenyans in China comes amid reports of potential food shortage, dwindling supplies of hand sanitisers, face masks as well as overcrowding in hospitals within the quarantined area.

Dr Mwangangi noted that the Wuhan is currently under lockdown with very little entry and exit.