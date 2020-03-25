Economy Pilots demand Covid-19 testing for KQ flight crew

Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) wants Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ pilots and other crew who have been operating flights in the last three weeks subjected to a coronavirus test.

The test, Kalpa says, will involve crew members who have operated both local and internationally flights in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has grounded flights across the globe.

The move is aimed at containing the speared of the virus which saw nine more cases confirmed in the country Tuesday and three more yesterday, taking the total count to 28.

“Kalpa hereby demand testing for all KQ crew who have operated flights (local and international) in the last three weeks,” said Kalpa in a letter dated March 24 to KQ chief executive Allan Kilavuka, and copied to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director-general Gilbert Kibe.

In the letter, Kalpa accused KQ of assigning duties to crew members who are in self-isolation before the completion of the recommended 14-day period.

KQ had not responded to Business Daily questions on the matter by the time of going to press.