Economy Sonko charity team sues Matiang’i, Kagwe for ‘interference’

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A group associated with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has gone to court accusing the national government of interfering with its activities.

In a petition certified as urgent Tuesday, Sonko Rescue Team accused the police of destroying its sanitiser spraying booths that had been erected at Kencom bus stage, Buru Buru and Kibera.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) claimed that similar booths erected at Kenyatta National Hospital, Greenspan Estate, Mathare and Korogocho now now face destruction unless the court intervenes.

After hearing the application, Justice Weldon Korir issued an order stopping further destruction of the booths.

The NGO has named Nairobi Regional Security Commissioner Wilson Njenga, Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho, Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) as respondents in the case.

The group alleges that the police has also interfered with its plans of distributing foodstuffs and other items such as face masks and hand sanitisers to the less fortunate in society, yet the government has not put any interventions in place.

“Sonko Rescue Team is a non-governmental organisation which has been assisting the less fortunate members of the society in Nairobi. It has been empowering youths and women in Nairobi to increase access to clean water, education and healthcare services, among other service,” the group said through lawyer Harisson Kinyanjui.

He said the group had procured and installed each sanitising booth at Sh400,000 and had distributed face masks to slum dwellers.

With the destruction, the NGO said it had lost Sh5 million, yet similar booths placed in Mombasa were still in use. He also complained that Sonko group had been stopped from distributing food in the slums yet other politicians were allowed, an act he said smacks of discrimination.