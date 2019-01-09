Economy State agencies defy Uhuru order on tender disclosure

The number of tenders by State corporations and agencies published online in line with a presidential directive has increased threefold since last September.

The online portal, which was established in July, listed 7,805 tenders worth Sh55.79 billion that were awarded to 4,477 registered suppliers.

This represents a 204 per cent increase compared with the 2,566 tenders worth Sh23.23 billion listed in September.

But many State agencies continue to defy President Uhuru Kenyatta’s June order to publicly release details of the multi-billion shilling tenders through a designated public procurement website to curb graft.

A spot-check of the portal reveals that most agencies controlling multi-billion shilling State contracts are yet to publish details of such tenders.

Scrutinise deals

Top among them is the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Mr Kenyatta said publication of the tenders would allow the public to scrutinise the deals, including the quality and amounts of goods and services bought as well as the cost, and identity of the suppliers.

Chief of Staff and Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita Tuesday did respond to our queries on action to be taken on non-compliant firms.

Information on the portal should include the basis of awarding tenders, parameters of assessment, names and details of tender committee members, bidders as well as the value of each contract.