Economy State mulls stringent Covid measures in Embakasi as cases rise

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has designated Embakasi sub-county in Nairobi as a Covid-19 hotspot and said it is considering introduction of more stringent measures to contain the virus.

This is as the number of infections reported so far hit 10,737 with Embakasi's rising faster than any other location in the capital.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said: “If you are staying in Embakasi, you should be worried since it is turning as one of the hotspots in Nairobi, we might be forced to introduce further measures to protect our people.”

Tuesday, out of the 448 cases recorded in Nairobi, Embakasi (East, West and South, Central North) led in the infections at 178 cases. On July 23, it also recorded the highest at 98 cases, on July 26, (75 cases) while in July 24 it had 65.

This is even as 14 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities recorded since the first case on March 13 bringing the deaths to 299.

advertisement

Out of the 14, nine patients had pre-existing conditions with the five remaining without underlying conditions.

Mr Kagwe warned that the country had entered into a critical phase of the spread of the diseases saying that the virus had turned everyone into lethal 'bullets' that could kill.

“You should consider me as a bullet that can kill you if you are careless. When you get home, wash your hands before you hold your children. This is a lifesaving action,” Mr Kagwe advised.

In Tuesday’s briefing, 606 new cases were recorded bringing the total case load to 18,581 from a cumulative of 284, 500 samples tested so far.