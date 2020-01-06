Economy State says to facilitate Miguna return

The High Court Monday ordered the government to facilitate Tuesday’s return of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Justice Weldon Korir further directed the release of Dr Miguna’s passport, which is under the custody of the registrar of the High Court.

The Kenyan-born lawyer filed the application last week, stating that he was due to return to the country on January 7, aboard Lufthansa Flight LH 590.

He said his return should be facilitated on the basis of his constitutional right as a Kenyan and the force of orders issued by the High Court.

In a letter, the Interior Ministry said it would facilitate Dr Miguna's return “in compliance with the courts order.”

Through John Khaminwa, the lawyer wanted the court to issue orders restraining the respondents, among them Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Immigration director Gordon Kihalangwa, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti or their agents from interfering in any way with his return.

“The application has been necessitated by the refusal by the respondents to comply with numerous court orders, especially those that require that they facilitate the return of the petitioner into Kenya,” the application stated.