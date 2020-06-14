Economy State unveils Sh1.8bn jobs drive in Western

Jobseekers in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has launched a Sh1.8 billion rural youth employment programme in Western Kenya through Agriculture ministry in partnership with the German Development Agency.

More than 10,000 youth in Bungoma, Kakamega, Siaya and Vihiga are expected to benefit from the initiative that seeks to boost youth participation in agriculture.

The projects will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries and Cooperatives and the German Technical Cooperation Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbelt (GIZ) in the next five years.

The two programmes include the rural youth employment in Western Kenya Initiative dubbed KilimoNiBiz and Youth Employment In Agri-food sector.

“The programmes will increase their employability through competency-based training, promotion of job placement services and strengthening the self-organisation of the rural youth,” said the Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Anne Nyaga.

“They will also look to support strategy and policy development as well as strengthening the dialogue and collaboration between the national and county government as well as the private sector.”