TSC hit by teachers supervisor shortage

38,054 are needed at the primary level. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has a shortage of 329 supervisors, making it difficult to monitor teacher absenteeism and completion of the syllabus in primary and secondary schools.

TSC says it has 157 deputy and full directors against the 486 staff required.

In its Strategic Plan for 2019-2023, TSC says sub counties are the worst hit with 110 deputy directors against the required 334 while it is yet to fill the eight positions of regional directors of education.

TSC has 11 senior deputy directors against the required 18, 11 county directors for the 47 needed and five deputy county directors against the 47 required. The commission guidelines say the county directors oversee teacher discipline and track breaches.

“These four cadres have a cumulative shortage … This adversely affects supervision of curriculum implementation and provision of support services to teachers,” TSC says in the plan.

This has compounded TSC’s struggles to monitor teachers at the back of a shortage that is estimated at 96,345 across the two levels of education.

The bulk of the deficit is in the secondary schools at 58,291 teachers while 38,054 are needed at the primary level.