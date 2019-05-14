Economy Teachers union boss picked to NHIF board

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Teachers have a new representative to the board of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) after a year of push-and-pull.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has appointed Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Vice-Chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi to the board.

He replaces Mudzo Nzili who retired from the union in May 2018 but the government was unwilling to replace him.

The Knut had to write several protest letters to Ms Kariuki over the delay in the replacement, protesting that Mr Nzili sat on the board despite having ceased being the teachers’ representative.

“We are very disappointed in that you have not acknowledged receipt of the letter dated June 4 or taken necessary action,” Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion told Ms Kariuki in a November 28 letter.

“The purpose of our letter is to demand the revocation of representation to the NHIF board by our former chairman following his retirement and no longer represents the union.”

The more than 312,000 teachers are members of NHIF.

Mr Omucheyi will serve on the board for three years effective May 9. Also appointed to the board is Rachel Monyoncho.

Roba Duba will represent the Central Organisation of Trade Union on the board.

Mr Duba, who is also the Secretary-General of Kenya County Governments Workers Union, replaces Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General Akelo Misori.