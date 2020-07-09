Economy Tobiko barred from demolishing homes in Ngong Forest row

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A number of Lang’ata residents have obtained orders barring Environment Secretary Keriako Tobiko from demolishing their homes over claims that they were erected on grabbed Ngong Forest land.

In a petition certified urgent by Justice Benard Eboso of the Environment and Land Court, they said they obtained the title deeds lawfully and plans by the CS and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to demolish their homes were illegal.

Mr Kagwanja Thuo, one of the residents that he bought his parcel from Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri in 2006 and has since built a house.

He said claims by the CS that the titles were illegally obtained are baseless and the court should intervene.

KMA Lang’ata Residents Welfare Association said they purchased their parcel between 1998 and 2001 and sub-divided into 113 plots. Before the sub-division, they applied and obtained requisite approvals from lands office and the defunct city council and paid all the charges as required.