Treasury starts audit of Covid billions

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury has started to audit the spending of billions of shillings in taxpayers’ funds and loans from donors such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) meant for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the locust invasion.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani directed the ministries and State agencies involved in Covid-19 and locust invasion fight to submit reports on how they spent billions of shillings ahead of next Tuesday.

Mr Yatani added that the reports will then be submitted to the Controller of Budget and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to measure prudence in the use of the cash.

This comes amid allegations of irregular procurements and purchase of items like face masks and other protective gears at inflated costs.

The Treasury said Sh40.3 billion had been spent by June in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

The funds have been used to purchase protective gear for health workers, hire more medics, upgrade health centres, buy food and cash transfers for vulnerable persons hit by the pandemic.

Multinational lenders like IMF, World Bank and the African Development Bank have also injected billions of shillings to cushion the economy from the Covid-19 shocks.

Desert locusts invaded the country in December last year with the State allocating Sh30.3 million of taxpayers funds in addition to donor aid to purchase pesticides and finance aerial spraying.

"Following catastrophic flooding that took place towards end of year 2019, desert locust infestation and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the first submission should cover all the four quarters of the financial year 2019/20,” Mr Yatani said in the circular.

“The data will facilitate Treasury and office of Controller of Budget in production of regular budget implementation reports…. including public expenditure and financial accountability reports and IMF’s Fiscal Transparency Evaluations.”