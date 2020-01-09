Economy Tuju wants High Court to set aside UK ruling

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju Thursday filed a petition seeking to set aside a ruling which confirmed a judgement issued by a UK court, allowing a regional bank to recover Sh1.5 billion from his real estate company.

The case filed before the High Court in Nairobi comes two days after Justice Wilfrida Okwany allowed the application by East Africa Development Bank (EADB), confirming the judgement issued last year, by a deputy judge of the High Court in England and Wales.

Through lawyer Paul Nyamodi, Mr Tuju said there was real danger of him losing his property in Karen after the Kenyan court recognised the decision.

Mr Nyamodi said the judgment in the UK was entered in circumstances that are contrary to the rules of natural justice and against public policy contrary to Article 50 of the Constitution.

The lawyer alleged the judgment was obtained by irregular means and Dari Ltd is at risk of being deprived of its property, causing the company and its directors irreparable harm.

advertisement