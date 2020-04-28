Economy US agency boosts war on Covid-19 with Sh705m

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given Kenya’s Covid-19 war a Sh705 million shot in the arm.

CDC said in a statement Tuesday that the funds will go towards strengthening disease surveillance, be used to acquire laboratory supplies as well as cover ballooning staffing costs.

About Sh193 million will be released immediately and be directed towards supporting critical needs, especially in the procurement of diagnostic sampling and testing supplies.

The funds will also be used to boost capacities at county level.

“With an annual investment of more than Sh60 billion in annual support to Kenya’s health sector, USA Marafiki has been committed to the health of Kenyans well before Covid-19,” said the US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter. “We have been working alongside Kenya’s public health officials for more than five decades and continue to stand with Kenya throughout this crisis.”

advertisement

The funding follows the deployment of about 50 Kenya-based technical experts since January by CDC to support the country to prepare for and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also comes after the US Congress authorisation of $300 million (Sh32 billion) towards CDC’s global response to Covid-19.