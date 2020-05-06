Economy Virus pushes farm produce vendors to open vehicles

Fresh produce vendors in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Traders are increasingly turning to open lorries, pick-ups and car boots as sale outlets for their goods after being displaced from designated fresh produce markets by the Covid-19 containment measures.

The open vehicles, with which traders previously ferried goods from farms, are fast becoming makeshift points of sale as counties either close fresh produce markets or reduce numbers in line with the Health ministry’s social distancing guidelines.

The vehicles are being used to display variety of farm produce, ranging from those as perishable as vegetables and tomatoes, to those like potatoes, eggs and cereals which fail to find space in the open-air markets.

Unlike the produce markets which must be inspected and decontaminated regularly, the hygienic standards of the open vehicles depend on individual operators.

And perhaps due to ease of setting up and lack of licensing requirements, the open vehicle markets have crept into estates in cities like Kisumu to serve residents who are staying at home.

Mrs Janet Ouma from Lolwe estate sees the vehicles as a convenient way of getting agricultural produce faster and cheaper.

“From my balcony, I can virtually spot two to three vehicles stationed in my neighbourhood. This has made things a lot easier for me, especially after the closure of Kibuye open-air market,” she said.

The trend that has also spread to other estates including Tom Mboya, Milimani, Migosi and Polyview where traders mostly use saloon cars, pick-ups and trucks.

Mr Tobias Omondi who is a farmer from the neighbouring Kajulu village said the trend enables him to visit various localities, depending on demand and availability of space.

“Since most people are staying at home, the demand for food has soared making our business more lucrative,” he said, adding that he makes up to Sh10,000 a day.