Economy Waititu, wife secure release on bond

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and six other persons facing fraud charges over irregular tender worth Sh588 million secured their release on bond Thursday.

Two other accused persons, Luka Mwangi, who was ordered to deposit cash bail of Sh15 million to secure his release and Charles Chege were yet to complete the process and leave the Industrial Area Remand prison.

Mr Waititu was forced to spend more than three days in custody as he took long to secure the money and process his bail terms. Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi directed Mr Waititu, Mr Mwangi and Ms Joyce Musyoka to deposit Sh15 million in court each, to secure their release. They were granted an alternative bond of Sh30 million.

Mrs Ndung’u was directed to deposit Sh4 million, while the rest of the accused persons were granted cash bail of Sh1 million each.

The prosecution did not oppose their release on bond but asked the court to bar Mr Waititu from accessing the County offices, a request that was granted by the court.

He has since filed a review of the bail terms before the High Court and the application is set to be heard today.

Mr Waititu, his wife and their two companies-Saika Two estate developers limited and Bienvenue Delta Hotel have also been named in the charge sheet.

The charges state that he knowingly acquired an indirect private interest in the contracts awarded to Testimony Enterprises ltd by his county government as shown by payments receipts of Sh25,624,500.

He allegedly made the irregular payments between July 2, 2018 and March 13, this year.

During the same period and being a director of his company, Saika Two Estate Developers ltd, he allegedly paid himself Sh 18,410,500 from Testimony Enterprises ltd through corrupt conduct.

Together with his wife, they are separately accused of dealing with suspect property by paying themselves Sh7,214,000 through their other company Bienvenue Delta Hotel.

Testimony Enterprise ltd is owned by a couple who were also charged in the same case besides Kiambu’s first family.

Mr Chege and his wife Beth Wangeci were charged with three counts of money laundering, fraudulent acquisition of public property and engaging in fraudulent practice in procurement.

The couple is accused of using a false recommendation letter from China Wu Yi Company as well as a fake degree certificate while submitting tender documents for the disputed tender on upgrading of various gravel roads.

They are accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh 147,274,055.40 for the said contact, transferring Sh12,410,500, Sh6 million and Sh7,214,000 from their company to that of the Waitutus on various dates.

They are also accused of facilitating the sale of the said hotel to the Waititus.

Mr Njenga, Ms Ngina, Mr Simon Kabocho, Mr Anselm Gachukia and Mr Samuel Muigai who were the evaluation tender committee members were charged with wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.