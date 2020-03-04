Economy World Bank creates Sh1trn funding pool in coronavirus fight

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The World Bank Group has created a financing pool of Sh1.23 trillion ($12 billion) for developing economies as coronavirus spreads to more than 77 countries.

The package — which includes a concessionary credit line and a grant — is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to and where possible, ease the tragic impacts of the virus, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The funds will be available for countries to strengthen health services and primary healthcare, bolster disease monitoring and reporting, train front line health workers, encourage community engagement to maintain public trust, and improve access to treatment for the poorest patients,” said the World Bank.

The virus, which has attacked 90,893 people globally and caused 3,110 deaths, has not been confirmed in Kenya but African countries like Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal have reported cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said last week Kenya had increased surveillance systems including temperature screening at all points of entry, particularly from risk areas.

advertisement

The government is also set to increase health officers, emergency centres, laboratories and bed capacity.

The World Bank’s Covid-19 support package comprises up to Sh270 billion in new financing from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Sh130 billion from the International Development Association and Sh600 billion from International Finance Corporation.

“We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.