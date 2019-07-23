Health & Fitness Why exercise and mental health go hand in hand

The message of the importance of maintaining good mental health is reaching all corners of society. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Qn: I overheard my gym instructor say lack of physical fitness leads to depression, could this be true?

It is possible that your gym instructor wanted to motivate all of you to exercise more regularly and so he decided to scare you into taking exercise more seriously. It is significant that your instructor took the “fear” of developing depression as the example to use.

On June 1, 2019 (Madaraka Day), President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health as well as county governments, to come up with policies and initiatives to address the rising cases of depression. This, after he noted with profound concern and sadness the increasing cases of depression which in his view led to suicides and femicides. He further told Kenyans who felt depressed, hopeless and suicidal to “speak out” because they are not alone!

Unlike your gym instructor, the President had done his homework and was absolutely right. That he took time on a national day to address the subject of depression tells us this is a matter of national concern which must now find full ventilation in schools, churches, homes, workplace, and as in your case, the gym. The correct position which you must now get your instructor to know is that lack of exercise does not “cause” depression, but if one is depressed, exercise is one of the many things you could to do to get yourself better. To put it bluntly, we all need to exercise to keep healthy. This is much more so for persons who suffer from depression.

It may be helpful to get your gym instructor and anybody else that you might come across, to know that mental illness is common, treatable and is often a major subject of stigma and ignorance. A few facts might be of some help in your discussion at the gym (or elsewhere).

Mental illness is most democratic. It does not discriminate who gets a mental illness. Of the 450 million in the world who have a recognisable mental illness, there are royalty, presidents, company CEOs, labourers, the unemployed, and all other cadres of society. Just to drop a few well-known names, you might tell your audience of Princess Diana, Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, Steve Jobs, among others. Even without being an expert in mental health, I am sure that between you and your gym instructor can find a number of people in the gym, your church, and if you look further, you will identify a Member of Parliament, or even Governor who might be going through depression. After all, experts estimate that 20 percent of all Kenyans will at one time or another suffer from depression.

To bring it closer to home, in a family of five (say parents and three children), the global statistics indicate that one of those five will go through a depressive illness in their lifetime.

To bring the matter to your gym, it means that if there are 100 members, 20 of them will have an illness at one stage or another.

A recent study published in the Daily Mail concluded that Members of Parliament are 26 percent more likely to feel depressed, worthless and stressed than their constituents.

The research team from King’s College in London makes some very interesting conclusions. They state “Politicians are human and do an incredibly difficult job.” They further state that “It is therefore crucial they are supported during stressful times.”

My suspicion is that this recent scientific study will make mental health more prominent as an issue not just because of our politicians, but also of our families, because if our leaders can suffer from mental illness, what about us ordinary people!

Other studies that might be of some interest to you and your friends indicate that most mental disorders can be diagnosed in childhood.

Indeed, by the age of 14 years, most mental disorders have made themselves known! By the age of 24, 75 percent of people who will develop a mental illness can be recognised.

These are not just boring statistics. They tell us two things. One, that in the long run, parents and teachers are key to the early identification of people in need of care.

Secondly, and this is relatively new science, the earlier the diagnosis is made, the better the long term outcome.