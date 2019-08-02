Gardening Can plants really prevent cancer?

Having your own indoor garden may seem like a compromise for not having an estate where you can grow all the flowers and trees, fruits and vegetables that you would like. But designing an indoor or kitchen garden of your own can actually have many benefits.

For one thing you can see your garden growing every day, even if you have a busy life and wouldn’t have the time, in any case, to go out and plant, prune, weed, water and look after your seedlings as a true gardener really should.

But one of the best things about having your own indoor garden is that you can grow ‘anticancer’ plants.

Oregano, basil

The herbs best known to contain components that can help prevent cancer include everything from mint, basil, parsley and oregano to hibiscus, rosemary and saffron.

Some studies have suggested that such herbs may prevent cancer.

What is known for sure is that for centuries, all of these herbs have played an integral role in the work of indigenous healers from Asia and Africa to Latin America. Herbal remedies that have worked for generations have largely been lost in favour of modern medicine.

These herbs contain antioxidants.

Herbs such as mint and basil can easily be eaten raw as the leaves are sweet. But the big advantage to growing such herbs indoors is that they are on hand for cooking everything from pestos and pilau to brewing teas, soups and sauces.

And no matter what medical ‘expert’ you consult, they will all tell you that eating fresh rather than processed foods is one important way to keep healthy. And drinking freshly brewed teas rather than sugary sodas and bottled fruit drinks will do you a world of good.