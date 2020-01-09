Society Greg Snow finds form at the Thika Greens match

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow follows the flight of his tee shot from hole 1 during the seventh leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour at Thika Greens Golf Resort on Monday. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The Thika Greens Golf Resort played host to the seventh leg of the Safari Tour Professional Golf Championship this past week. With the 2019/2020 season of the Safari Tour now entering the business end, participating professional golfers are scrambling for slots into the 2020 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, presented by Absa, that will be played from March 12-15, 2020 at the Karen Country Club. The top-eight Pros from the Safari Tour get automatic places in the Magical Kenya Open.

Johnnie Walker golf ambassador Greg Snow found form at Thika Greens, posting scores of 67, 73, 72 and 71 for a four-round total of 5-under par 283, to win by a margin of three strokes over Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige. Among the visiting internationals, Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh finished in seventh place with a score of 291 whilst Uganda’s Abbey Bagalana, Philip Kasozi, Abraham Ainamani, Botswana’s Alloys Nsabimana, Zambia’s Sydney Wemba and Malawi’s Paul Chidale, Symon Moses and Patridge Shycal failed to make the cut. Johnnie Walker golf ambassador Dismas Indiza, who leads the Safari Tour rankings, also missed the cut at Thika Greens.

This was Snow’s second victory this season, having also won the opening leg of the Safari Tour second season at the Nyali Golf and Country Club. Speaking after his round, Snow said he was glad to be back in the winner’s circle: "I was in great form over the four days, I enjoyed myself and consistently played some great golf, it feels great to finally get my hands on a Safari Tour title after a long wait. I still have a bit to work on before Muthaiga and I look forward to the challenge,” he said. “I would also like to thank all the corporates who continue to support us; I want to thank Johnnie Walker who sponsor Dismas Indiza and myself and Absa who support over 10 other Kenyan professionals, we need this support to get better."

This second season of the Safari Tour includes four events in Uganda, including the Uganda Open, which was won by Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya, the Entebbe Open, won by Jastas Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort, the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort Open, won by Dismas Indiza and the Kitante Open which will be played from the February 12-15, 2020 at the Uganda Golf Club. The Royal Nairobi Golf Club was won by Tony Omuli.

This weekend, the Safari Tour’s eight leg will be played at the Muthaiga Golf Club; the ProAm will be played tomorrow and the Pros will play 72 holes from Sunday to Wednesday. There will be a golf clinic for juniors and invited guests today led by members of the Professional Golfers of Kenya.

The Sigona Golf Club will host the Tour from the January 25-29, 2020; this will be first time that Sigona will host the Tour and it will be interesting to see how the Pros tackle one of Kenya’s most scenic and challenging golf courses. The final leg in the second season of the Safari Tour will be held at the Karen Country Club from the February 22-26,2020. The top eight golfers on the Safari Tour rankings thereafter will be invited to play in the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, presented by Absa.