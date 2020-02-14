Commodities Petrol, diesel prices rise as kerosene drops

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Motorists will pay more for fuel for the next 30 days after prices go up in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

But for households that use kerosene for cooking and lighting, the price has dropped by Sh1.26 per litre.

Super petrol and diesel prices went up Sh2.67 and Sh2.13 respectively.

The prices increase, which take effect on Friday midnight and remain in force until March 14, is attributed to higher landing costs of fuel.

Epra said landing cost for super petrol rose by 3.91 percent to Sh48,944 per cubic metre (1,000 litres) last month from Sh47,101 per cubic metre in December 2019, while diesel increased by 2.68 percent to Sh50,692 per cubic metre from Sh49,368.

Kerosene decreased by 2.64 percent to Sh49,532 per cubic metre from Sh50,692.

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Sh112.87 and Sh104.45 for a litre of super petrol and diesel respectively, and Sh102.69 for kerosene.

Those in Mombasa will pay Sh110.40, Sh101.98 and Sh100.21 for a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene respectively.

In Eldoret, super petrol will retail at Sh113.59, diesel Sh105.38 and kerosene at Sh103.61, while those in Nakuru will pay Sh112.61 for super petrol, diesel Sh104.41 and kerosene Sh102.65.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh113.58, diesel Sh105.38 and kerosene at Sh103.61.

The regulator said during the period, the shilling strengthened against the dollar, appreciating by 0.35 percent to stand at Sh100.97 in January 2020.