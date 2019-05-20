Market News Afrexim seeks financial analysts in Nairobi for head office

Afreximbank has advertised in Kenyan media slots for the investment analyst and manager. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) is seeking to hire investment analysts as it beefs up its regional operations.

Afreximbank on Friday advertised in Kenyan media slots for the investment analyst and manager, saying the duo will assist the bank with the appraisal and execution of investment opportunities in Africa.

The candidates for the permanent positions should be willing to relocate to Cairo where the Pan-African lender is headquartered. They will enjoy tax-free salaries paid in US dollars.

“The key responsibilities will be to develop and review financial models to support investment transactions and portfolio monitoring,” said the bank.

Early this year Afreximbank tapped Kenyan banker Philip Kamau to head its newly created Fund for Export Development in Africa (Feda).

The fund, set up with an initial $100-million (about Sh10 billion) will seek “to leverage the role the Cairo-based Afreximbank has played in mobilising trade finance into Africa” to mobilise foreign direct investment (FDI) into the continent.

Feda will be headquartered in Mauritius.

The fund will invest across all market segments in Africa including Kenya but will have its greatest focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Feda, the wholly-owned development-oriented subsidiary of Afreximbank, will provide seed capital to companies in Afreximbank’s key focus sectors. These include agri-business, manufacturing, consumer and retail, financial services, technology, travel and tourism, transport and logistics and industrial parks.