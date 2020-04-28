Market News Architects call for jobs and loans to kick-start ailing economy

AAK president Mugure Njendu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Built environment professionals say Kenya can fast track economic recovery after the pandemic if it preserves construction contracts among other public-funded projects for nationals.

Speaking when she released Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) study on Covid-19 impact on the construction sector, AAK president Mugure Njendu said local contractors should be empowered via ‘patient’ loans to implement various public projects thereby generate more jobs and demand for goods as well as services across sectors.

“The construction sector needs the government to push out mid and small projects, purely for local consultants and local contractors for immediate impact. This includes projects with social impacts like schools, markets, healthcare facilities and factories, with uninterrupted and uncorrupted budgets,” she said.

Ms Njendu said it was time Kenya considered an economic stimulus package for companies facing closure due to a Covid-19 related economic slump.

“Bailout loans should be offered at favourable rates and terms that are not stringent particularly to those businesses that employ a lot of Kenyans,” she said.

Ms Njendu said 52 percent of the AAK professionals want all pending bills worth billions of shillings for public sector jobs by local contractors cleared forthwith.

“This was the biggest issue that if resolved with immediacy would have the biggest impact. 23 per cent of contractors and consultants also want taxes reduced while 20.7 percent of those polled are seeking affordable finance,” she said.

The AAK president welcomed the resumption of construction projects saying contractors should ensure all safety rules are adhered to prevent transmission of the dreaded coronavirus.

Emma Miloyo, an AAK member, added that all players in the construction sector must acquire temperature guns, masks and install handwashing stations at every construction sites as precautionary measures.