Clean energy lobby seeks bailout on reduced sales

FILE PHOTO | NMG

An umbrella body that brings together operators in the clean cooking sector is seeking a Sh0.5 billion government bailout to cushion it from reduced sales in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The association said its members have been recording a drop in revenue after the State restricted movement of people across the country and closed schools indefinitely, a move which has seen their member’s sales drop.

Clean Cooking Association of Kenya (CCAK) chief executive David Njugi said they have sent their request for the bailout through the Ministry of Energy.

“The amount will enable us to operate at the levels we were before Covid-19 onset,” Mr Njugi said.

The lobby represents the interests of the private sector as well as representatives from development partners, NGOs in advancing the uptake of clean energy in Kenya.

They are seeking the funds to settle staff salaries, pay rent as well as suppliers.