Ecobank unveils digital tax payments solution

An Ecobank branch in Thika. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ecobank has partnered with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to offer digital solutions to ease payments at Namanga one-stop border point.

Taxpayers can now pay taxes digitally at border points to enhance financial inclusion and transparency.

Speaking in Namanga, Kajiado at the launch of EcobankPay zone, head of Transactional Services Group for central, eastern and southern Africa region, Robert Kola, said the platform would minimise the business risk and corruption in tax payments.

“The deployment of digital payment and collection solutions at Namanga and other border points will ensure clearing and forwarding agents, Kenyans and foreigners pay taxes without having to worry about limits or carrying hard cash since payments are done electronically,” he said.

The solution enables the use of mobile banking, cards, point-of-sale and Internet to make payments. Ecobank agents known as Xpress Point Agents will also facilitate the payments.