Market News Ethiopia beats Kenya to foreign investment inflows crown

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed. PHOTO | AFP

Ethiopia beat Kenya last year as the largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) within the East African region, a new report released by financial consulting firm EY shows.

The EY Attractiveness Survey 2019 released this week shows Ethiopia attracted foreign investments worth Sh726.6 billion last year compared to Kenya’s inflows which stood at Sh207.6 billion in the same period.

Tanzania attracted foreign investments of Sh103.8 billion.

The publication did not document FDI figures for Rwanda and Uganda, other Kenyan neighbours. It, however, says the FDI to Kenya created 6,000 jobs last year from 64 unnamed projects. More jobs were created in Ethiopia at 16,000 from 29 projects, says the report.

EFFICIENT ENVIRONMENT

In Tanzania 3,000 jobs were created from 19 projects.

Experts said yesterday Ethiopia is attracting higher foreign inflows compared to its regional peers thanks to an “efficient” business environment and the lure of a huge untapped domestic market.

“Ethiopia has affordable electricity supply and is served by an efficient airline,” said Mr Francis Kamau, a tax partner at audit and consultancy EY East Africa.

“It also has a huge domestic market with guaranteed access to external markets through its well served Special Economic Zones.”

Kenya’s FDI attraction is helped by its status as the region’s financial centre, and a hub for many multinationals doing business in the region.

Two of Kenya’s largest blue chip companies, KCB Group and Safaricom, have continued to eye establishment of operations in neighbouring Ethiopia where reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is opening up the economy, creating opportunity for foreign investors.

