Market News Financial analysts' lobby appoints Diana Muriuki as CEO

Diana Muriuki, Icifa's chief executive officer. PHOTO | COURTESY | NMG

The Institute of Certified Investment and Finance Analysts today unveiled Diana Muriuki as its chief executive officer.

Ms Muriuki fills the post that was created in July, whose role involves leading the institute in Kenya and the region in promoting ethical and professional standards.

Ms Muriuki holds a Master’s degree in Finance and has over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. She assumed the position from November 1.

Related Content Analysts lobby now seeks to hire CEO

In the search for a CEO, the regulator had said the expected holder of the new position should hold a bachelors and masters' degrees in finance and be a registered member of the organisation with at least eight years of experience in a senior leadership position.

'New CEO'

“My entry here marks a new chapter for Icifa, one where we work with our members to uphold to the highest levels of professionalism, discipline and ethics whether in private or in public practice.

"“We will also ensure that the institute becomes a major contributor to pool of skills and knowledge on matters central to economic development by promoting prudent investments and savings in all sectors of the economy,” Ms Muriuki said on Tuesday.

Ms Muriuki was the senior manager in charge of investment at She Actuarial Services East Africa Ltd before her appointment to head the State regulator.