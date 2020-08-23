Market News Firm plans Sh1bn houses in Donholm

Apartments under construction. Go-down and general construction company Radheshyam Transport is venturing into real estate. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Go-down and general construction company Radheshyam Transport is venturing into real estate with a Sh1 billion investment in 424 residential units development in Nairobi’s Donholm area.

The three-year project on a 17.2 acre parcel of land currently occupied by a warehouse will have 256 standalone maisonettes, targeting middle-income earners.

Regulatory filings with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) show the firm has also set aside land for affordable housing development for two blocks rising seven floors high and will accommodate 168 apartments.

The development will contain a commercial shopping complex, a recreational area and a kindergarten.

Nairobi’s Eastlands has been attracting a higher number of developers, who have been buoyed by the opening up of the area due to the construction of key road arteries, including the expansion of the Outering Road, which was dualled, easing accessibility.