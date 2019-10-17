Market News
Fresh push for New KCC privatisation
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Dairy investors in Mt Kenya region want the government to let go of New KCC and hand it over to milk producers.
They said the processor is not serving farmers’ interests and therefore only privatisation will help.
Mt Kenya Dairy Producers’ secretary George Kagwe said privatisation was stalled by some privately-owned milk processors who influenced policymakers to keep on postponing the programme.
New KCC last valuation was in 2014 where it was estimated to be worth Sh4.8 billion.
The valuation report was prepared by Deloitte Consulting Ltd, Mboya and Wangongu Advocates, Mereka and Co Advocates, Clean Earth Limited and Regent Valuers International with Standard Investment Bank (SIB) the lead consultant.
The valuation was inclusive of the Sh200 million that the government used to revive New KCC in 2003.
Mr Kagwe proposed the sale be through dairy co-operative societies who should own 64 percent, the government retain 10 percent stake and the rest of the shares be put in the open market.
