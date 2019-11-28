Market News Investors eye tie-ups with Japanese in January Nairobi forum

Japan investors during a meeting with their Kenyan counterparts. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi-based investment banking advisory firm Meghraj Capital (MCL) has been nominated the local partner for the upcoming Japanese manufacturers’ trade tour to Kenya.

Executive vice chairman Binoy Meghraj said the firm will co-organise a Kenya-Japan manufacturer fair in Nairobi that creates a forum for networking and possible formation of joint ventures.

“Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is actively involved in selecting manufacturers who will meet same-line Japanese manufacturers with a view to creating synergies that improve manufacturing processes, new product formulations as well as investments,” he said.

Speaking in Nairobi, Mr Meghraj said the advisory firm will co-ordinate the January 2020 Japan Trade Fair with the Japanese Business Council for Africa where participating companies will enjoy transfer of information on business processes from the factory floor to management as well as investments.

“Local firms will benefit from our deep knowledge in investment advisory based on our experience in handling such matters between Japan companies and local companies,” he said.

Mr Meghraj said Japanese companies were keen to invest in Kenya as a launch pad for planned expansion into East Africa markets.

MCL is part of the Meghraj Group which started operations in Kenya 95 years ago and has since opened offices in India, Japan, UK and Dubai where they are largely involved in cross-border investment advisory deals.

The trade mission is sponsored by Japan’s Ministry of Economic, Trade and Industry.