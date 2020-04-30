Market News Lobby calls for easing of food supply, cost

Route to Food Initiative project lead Layla Liebetrau. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

Route to Food Initiative (RTFI) is calling for the government to facilitate flow of food and ensure affordability through policies and programmes to fulfil the right to food for all Kenyans.

In a memorandum to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Coronavirus, the Human Rights for Food Alliance wants the State to end food insecurity by addressing availability of produce.

“Where the majority of farmers and vendors who reside in places like Kiambu County and trade in Nairobi, or vice versa are unable to access their farms or markets, this greatly affects the availability of food and at an affordable price,” they said.

It added that unlike other developed countries where consumers have been able to turn to formal grocers and e-commerce, this is not possible in Kenya with more than 85 percent of retail being informal.

“In this context, the government needs to balance various interests and rights. Street food and local markets provide both a means of livelihood and a readily accessible and affordable source of food for many people,” said RTFI project lead Layla Liebetrau.

