Market News Manufacturers launch online shopping portal to beat corona

KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has launched an online directory for locally manufactured goods to help Kenyans shop online.

This is aimed at enhancing supplies and ensuring trade transactions continue uninterrupted in the wake of Coronavirus scourge.

Individual and retail buyers can use contacts provided by the manufacturers to pay via cashless platforms for orders that will be directly delivered to homes and shops.

“We are forestalling disruptions in the market and the information provided is for readily available products and services in the manufacturing sector,” said KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga.

Small and medium enterprises can use the portal to source for raw materials and intermediate goods from local suppliers as a way of mitigating shortage of supplies occasioned by a disrupted import regime.

“This is an initiative by the manufacturing sector to make sure that consumers are aware of the products available during this difficult time. It consolidates all the members under the association and their products. It contains robust information for customers, investors, partners and the media,” said Ms Wakiaga. KAM said the directory will be updated regularly as more manufacturers provide information on how customers within Kenya and cross the east Africa region can buy various items at ex-factory prices.

“The public can explore the website and sign up for direct e-mails from the platform that will notify them on consumer news and new products by our members,” she said.

The move is also meant to disrupt an emerging trend where sellers of various products have taken advantage of the situation to hike prices of various items.