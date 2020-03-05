Market News Mhasibu to sell plots in Mua, Kisumu

One of Mhasibu Sacco projects in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mhasibu Sacco’s housing investment arm has launched two new projects in Kisumu and Machakos targeting members living in the two counties.

Sales manager Lilian Mureithi said the two nine-acre plots had been acquired, master-planned and fenced off to accommodate gated community homes on 50 by 100 feet plots.

“These are residential parcels that members can buy for development as own homes or investments due to their proximity to the city centre in Kisumu and the central business district in Machakos,” she said.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Mureithi said the Kisumu property named Western Hills and located at Riat Hills will retail at Sh850,000 while the Machakos property facing Mua Hills will retail at Sh600,000 with an option of paying a 30 percent deposit and the balance due in the next six months.

“We have conducted due diligence for our properties and this takes away the fear of losing one’s money,” she said.

advertisement