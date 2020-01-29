Market News Sh1.5 billion fund to back Kenyan fintech start-ups

Catalyst Fund Director Maelis Carraro during a tour of a Nairobi-based tech hub in October last year. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation backed fund has announced $15 million (about Sh1.5 billion) to help Kenyan start-ups working to disrupt the financial sector through technology.

The Catalyst Fund also backed by J.P. Morgan and UK Aid says it will bankroll “promising” fintech start-ups in Kenya and four other countries including Nigeria, South Africa, India and Mexico over the next three years.

The Boston-based accelerator provides mentorship and non-equity funding to early-stage tech ventures focused on driving financial inclusion in emerging and frontier markets.

That means connecting people who may not have access to basic financial services — like a bank account, credit or lending options — to those products.

Catalyst Fund will choose an annual cohort of 10 fintech start-ups in five designated countries: Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, India and Mexico. Those selected will gain grant-funds and go through a six-month accelerator programme.

