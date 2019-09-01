Market News Westlands to host 27-floor luxurious hotel complex

A four-storeyed serviced apartments property will be demolished in Nairobi’s Westlands to pave the way for development of a 27-floor luxurious hotel-cum-residential complex.

Eighteen Seventy Lower Kabete Ltd says the multibillion-shilling development to accommodate 375 apartments and 251 parking bays on the two plots is located on the junction connecting Peponi, Karuna and Lower Kabete roads.

According to regulatory filings, it will accommodate 46 studio apartments from the first to 23 floors, 86 one-bedroomed apartments, 243 two-bedroom units and 24 duplexes of three -bedroom apartments located on the 24th and 25th floors.

The 27th floor has been reserved for an expansive sky lounge next to six executive meeting rooms while a high-end restaurant will sit on the property’s 26th floor as well as a gym, a sauna and a heated swimming pool.

The environment impact assessment (EIA) study says the property — neighbouring Sarit Centre, Westgate Mall, Western Heights among other multi-storeyed commercial and residential buildings — has been designed Bowman Associates Architects (BAA).

Bowman Associates Architects designed the 20-floor commercial office development One Place building in Westlands, the planned 40-floor high Montave Upper Hill and multi-storied triple tower development, Park Central hosting 350 residential units overlooking Nairobi National Park and adjacent to the Southern Bypass.