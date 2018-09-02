News Phase two of Sh30bn Dongo Kundu bypass awaits AG clearance

Phase two of the project is expected to kick off next month. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The construction of the second phase of the Sh30 billion Dongo Kundu bypass has not started following a delay by the Attorney General (AG)’s office to give clearance for the project to go on.

When he officially opened to the public, the first phase of the bypass in June, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the construction of the second phase would start in August.

The first phase was constructed at a cost of Sh11 billion.

On Saturday a senior Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) who sought anonymity admitted the delay in starting the project because they are yet to get a clearance from the AG.

The official said until the construction is cleared and signed, nothing can take place.

“The project was to start in August but there was a little delay in getting clearance. Nowadays all contracts of above a certain funds threshold must be cleared by the AG’s office. There was a small delay in that office but it is now coming and we shall be able to clear, sign it and then work will start,” said the official.

He said the second phase is estimated at Sh24 billion and is expected to start next month once the clearance is done.

“If the clearance is done this week, it means that we shall be able to sign it this month and then the project will kick off next month,” said the official.

Phase two of the project will entail an 8.9km road between Mwache junction and Mteza while the third phase will see the construction of a 6.9km road between Mteza and Kibundani, linking the highway to the Likoni-Lunga Lunga Road; where there will be an interchange.

Further, two bridges will be constructed: one at Mwache (900 metres long) and another at Mteza (1.4km long).

A sightseeing bay will also be built and 88 hectares of mangroves will be replanted.

In June the President hailed the new road and said it will open up the economy of Mombasa and the entire country.

He said the 10 kilometre Miritini-Mwache-Kipevu link road which was phase one of the Dongo Kungu bypass, was part of the thousands of kilometres of roads his government was doing.

“There are those who said that some roads like the Mariakani- Bamba will not be a reality but they can now see that movement has been smooth on that road and no passenger or motorist is delayed,” he said.

The Dongo Kundu bypass project is major infrastructure development that has transformed Mombasa, easing traffic and movement of people and goods.

Mombasa Port is Kenya’s main international gateway by sea and therefore crucial to its economy.

The port is also used by most of the landlocked neighbouring countries for their import-export trade.

KeNHA director-general Peter Mundinia when he accompanied the President during the opening of the road said the efforts being put in the building of roads in Mombasa were meant to create efficiency in value chain of transport and enhance the country’s creating competitiveness.

The bypass was proposed 30 years ago to decongest Mombasa.

Part one of the Mombasa Port Area Road Development Project involved the Miritini to Kipevu link road with an interchange at Miritini.

Works involved relocation of the railway line over a section of 1.09km and construction of a 62m span bridge.

A weighbridge is to be erected along the Kipevu link road and a dual carriageway from Miritini junction through Mwache junction to Kipevu covering over 10km. The work is funded by Japanese International Cooperation.

According to KeNHA, tendering for the building of the transnational highway from Lunga Lunga on the Kenya-Tanzania border to Malindi has begun.

A dual carriageway is to be built between Likoni (Mombasa) and the busy tourist hub of Diani in Kwale, with the highway to the Lunga Lunga border from Diani also being widened.