News Angela Ndambuki exits Chamber of Commerce, picked to head IFPI Sub-Saharan office

Ms Angela Ndambuki. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) chief executive Angela Ndambuki has left the trade body before the expiry of her tumultuous term which was to end in September.

She exits just as KNCCI board began search for her replacement in an advert dated June 12.

Ms Ndambuki, a lawyer and a former member of girl-band Tatuu, was named as CEO in September 2017 to serve for three years.

She now joins the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) as the director for Sub-Saharan region effective July 1 for a term of two years.

IFPI represents record companies globally through promoting value of recorded music, campaigning for the rights of record producers, and expanding the commercial uses of recorded music.

advertisement

Speaking to Business Daily in an interview on Thursday, Ms Ndambuki said she resigned in April and has been serving a two-month notice.

“I gave a two months’ notice to leave the chamber on April 30 so that I can go on June 30. At the end of the day, the IFPI offer was one I could not refuse and intellectual property is one thing that is close to my heart,” said Ms Ndambuki.

In her new role, Ms Ndambuki is expected to work across the region’s 46 IFPI member countries.

Ms Ndambuki is a former chief executive of the Performers Rights Society of Kenya, and has a significant experience in board governance, having served as a member on various boards and committees.

She has a Master’s degree in Law from The University of Edinburgh with a focus in Intellectual Property.

After serving only eight months as the chamber CEO, Ms Ndambuki was pushed out by the board under unclear circumstances in May 2018.

The former Chamber’s chairman, Kiprono Kittony, said that the board opted not to extend her contract after probation, a surprise move that saw Ms Ndambuki challenge her dismissal in court.

Although her probation period was six months, she had been in office for eight months.