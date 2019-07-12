News Blow to betting firms as Safaricom suspends M-Pesa paybill numbers

Customers on Friday were unable to load funds into their betting wallets marking the biggest move by industry regulator Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) to enforce compliance by the firms. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM on Friday suspended M-Pesa paybill numbers and SMS short codes for SportPesa and Betin and other 25 betting firms, two days after the government gave a directive.

Customers on Friday were unable to load funds into their betting wallets marking the biggest move by industry regulator Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) to enforce compliance by the firms.

BCLB had through a letter dated July 10 ordered Safaricom to suspend the paybill numbers because the betting firms have not renewed their operating licences for the year starting July 1.

“Consequently, we request you to suspend paybills and short codes until otherwise advised,” BCLB sail in a letter to Safaricom.

The latest move comes days after High Court suspended the decision by BCLB to withdraw the operating license of Gamcode Limited, which operates as Betin Kenya on Monday.

advertisement

Safaricom said that it had suspended 955100- paybill number for SportPesa, the leading player in Kenya’s betting market. Betin's 997270 was also suspended.

“Failed, dear customer this paybill is unavailable due to the government directive to suspend Betting Paybill numbers, Kindly contact your Betting Company,” read the M-Pesa responses to customers making deposits to their SportPesa accounts.

“Dear customers, for any queries regarding betting transactions, kindly contact your betting service provider for more information, Betin,” read M-Pesa responses to attempts to make payments to Gamcod Limited which operates at Betin.

Suspension of the paybill numbers comes days after Safaricom said that the directive by BCLB had left it at cross-roads because some of the accounts have money and some firms like SportPesa and Betin have secured orders to continue operating.

BCLB says that the 27 betting firms are yet to meet undisclosed licensing requirements and are being vetted to establish if they are fit to hold gambling permits.

The betting industry generates annual sales of Sh200 billion making it one of the most lucrative sectors that has attracted international firms like Betway into the country.