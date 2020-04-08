News Businesses give Sh70m for coronavirus fight

People wash their hands at the entrance of Uasin Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret Town on March 14, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

Several corporate entities under the umbrella body, National Business Compact Coalition – Kenya chapter, have raised more than Sh70 million in support of government’s efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, which is in both cash and in-kind, has been raised by Reckitt and Benckiser, PZ Cussons, Live Ad, Unilever, Menengai, Copia, Rotary International, Johnson and Johnson, Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC), Twiga, Chandaria, and Microsoft.

Edward Oswe, the chief executive officer of Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK), which convened the coalition, called on more entities to join the cause just as these organisations continue to donate funds, talent, flight time on media channels, agile working software, products such as soap and sanitisers, among others.

“More organisations should come on board with in-kind and financial support towards the initiative, which will go a long way in enabling the business community play its role.

“Flexible Fund has been established and is led by Amref with oversight from Kenya Red Cross, UN (Sustainable Development Goals) SDG Partnership Platform, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, and MSK to receive and oversee the rapid response to urgent government requests,” he said.

advertisement

MSK chairman Pheodor Njoroge said the Kenya Business Compact will collaborate with the Ministry of Health in civic education on the importance of good hygiene practices such as handwashing.

“Through brands’ marketing practices and collective thought process on the agenda, we believe the initiative will have an impact and will play a valuable role in helping the country to remain safe during the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Njoroge added that the initiative will be led by renowned hand-washing expert Myriam Sidibe.

The National Business Compact was convened by MSK and launched on March 16, 2020 by the Ministry of Health to mobilise action and the support of corporates in countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comprises brands in the hygiene business, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Public Relations Society of Kenya, Amref, SDG Partnership Platform and the United Nations , with a mandate of accelerating local action and supporting government efforts in countering the contagion.