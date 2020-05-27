News Coronavirus accelerating in Kenya as State confirms 123 new cases

Kenya recorded the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since the first incident on March 12, Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 123 new cases, bringing the country's total to 1,471.

The new cases were from 3,077 samples tested over the last 24 hours. The government has so far tested 67,341 individuals of the deadly bug.

The CS said that out of the new cases, 81 were recorded in Nairobi, 24 in Mombasa and four in Kiambi.

Two cases confirmed in Kisumu were imported from Nairobi.

And in a worrying trend, 33 cases were confirmed in the informal settlement of Mathare. Mathare is one of the most densely populated areas in Nairobi and an outbreak of the deadly disease could pose a headache to the government.

Coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in 35 hospitals spread across the country, Mr Kagwe revealed.

Seven patients are under critical care, four in ventilator support. In the last 24 hours, three more have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total death toll to 55.

Studies show that patients with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable.

Two of the patients who died had diabetes while one had breast cancer.